2018 Michigan Golf Show being held this weekend in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) - The first sign of spring is here!

The Michigan Golf Show, the largest consumer golf show in the United States returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from March 9-11. This year's show features hands on fun with over 400 exhibitors from coast to coast there will be dozens of contests, hundreds of prizes including a $25,000 hole in one contest with X Golf Michigan in their state of the art simulator. And to improve your game, the Michigan Golf Show will have free pro instruction all weekend long from the pro golfers at Treetops Golf Academy.

For more information, visit http://michigangolfshow.com/