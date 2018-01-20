2018 NAIAS opens to public January 20th through 28th
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show opens to the public the morning of Saturday, January 20. It runs through Sunday, January 28th inside the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.
Doors open daily at 9am. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for kids and seniors. For additional information, visit https://naias.com/auto-show/
