LATHRUP VILLAGE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Road Masters Vette Club is inviting the public to come out and join them for its 2021 Corvette and Classic Car Show. It's take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, in Lathrup Village.

The family event will include raffles, prizes, gifts, food, vendors and lots of fun. Car entry and registration is $30. A Portion of the proceeds will benefit Southfield Domestic Violence Organization. For more information contact: rdmasters2019@gmail.com