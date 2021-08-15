DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2021 Hazon Michigan Jewish Food Festival set for Sunday, August 15th, 9a.m. - 4 p.m. Due to the pandemic this year's festival will be a drive-thru version.

Participants can visit stations on the grounds of the Marygrove Conservancy Campus in Detroit (8425 W. McNichols Rd. Detroit).

The Festival will engage the entire community and is for everyone in transformative and educational experiences in the areas of food, food justice, farming, sustainability, environmental initiatives, climate change, and health for themselves and their communities while having an amazing and fun time.

The event will also include circus performers performing along the route and discussions on how Hazon and its community partners are supporting and/or making a sustainable difference in our communities. There will also be food samples to enjoy during this unique drive-thru experience that highlights how we can all do our part to care for our world.

The Hazon Michigan Jewish Food Festival is Hazon’s largest event in the country and Michigan’s largest annual Jewish event. To learn more, visit https://hazon.org/detroit/michigan-jewish-food-festival/