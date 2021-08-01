Watch
2021 Pontiac Music Festival to be held August 1st

Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 01, 2021
PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — Mayor Deirdre Waterman is excited to host the Pontiac Music Festival, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort & Williams International, as the Unity in the Community Concert on Sunday August 1, 2021. Doors open at 5:30pm.

This year's featured acts are Midnight Star, Lakeside, The Stylistics, Ronnie McNeir, Gwen Foxx, Keith Bubby Webb and the Groove Session.

The music festival is being held in Lot 9, next to the Phoenix Center, at the Corner of Pike and Saginaw in Downtown Pontiac.

Tickets are still available.

To learn more, visit https://www.pontiacmusicfest.com/

