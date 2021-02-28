2021 Tollgate Farm 4-H Virtual Interactive Maple Sugaring Series

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — MSU Tollgate Farm and Education Center, an 160 acre historic farm right in the heart of Oakland County in Novi, Michigan, offers adults and youth the opportunity to explore the world of agriculture, natural resources, and community food systems in an urban environment.

Kids in grades K-5 are invited to participate in the center's 2021 virtual interactive Maple Sugaring series. It'll kick off March 1st and allow the students to explore the fascinating science and history of making maple syrup from sap. Registration is required. To learn more, visit msu.edu.

To register for the Tollgate Farm Virtual Interactive Maple Sugaring Series, March 1-5, 2021contact Ellen Koehler, Education Coordinator, koehle43@msu.edu

MSU Tollgate Farm https://www.canr.msu.edu/tollgate

