2022 Beaumont Children's Walk For Miracles set for Saturday, June 11

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Superheroes of all ages are invited to Beaumont Children’s “Walk for Miracles” at the Detroit Zoo, Saturday, June 11.

Onsite ticket distribution to registered walkers opens at 7:30 a.m. The Walk begins at 8:00 a.m., and walkers may stay and enjoy the zoo all day. All proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network programming at Beaumont Children’s. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or fantasy character. Children will meet Super Beau, the Beaumont Children’s mascot bear, and other popular fairytale and comic book heroes. In addition to Zoo exhibits, families will enjoy fresh fruit and breakfast refreshments and each child will receive a superhero cape.

Walkers must register online for the event and make a minimum donation: $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six). Additional fundraising is encouraged on each walker’s own online fundraising page. Visit Beaumont.org/walkformiracles to register in advance.

For the 2022 Walk, Beaumont Children's is partnering with Royal Oak Schools. Royal Oak High School Student Council, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Band, Dance Team, and Drama Department students will be leading student fundraising teams as well as performing/volunteering at Walk for Miracles.

To register in advance, visit Detroit Zoo, Royal Oak Visit Beaumont.org/walkformiracles. To learn more about Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Children’s, visit beaumomt.org/CMN.