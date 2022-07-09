HARRISON TWP. MICH. (WXYZ) — The Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing will host the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show on base July 9 and 10. The free event is open to the public and will feature aerial acts and static displays highlighting the U.S. military.

Aerial demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18. In addition, there will be ground displays showcasing dozens of different military aircraft, including the 127th Wing’s own KC-135 Stratotanker and A-10 Thunderbolt and numerous military ground vehicles. Activities will be available for children of all ages, to include a Kids Zone with several bouncy houses, games and arts and crafts.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, making this a great opportunity to spend a day out with the whole family.

The gates to the base will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. Entrances can be found off North River Road and 21 Mile Road east to Jefferson. Motorcyclists entering Selfridge ANGB must be wearing helmets, eye protection, protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, gloves), and over the ankle footwear. A complete list of air show details to include links to preferred seating, prohibited items and frequently asked questions, can be found at www.TeamSelfridge.com.