2023 Detroit Auto Show to open to public on September 16th

The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies. It's taking place at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The iconic show features brand-defining vehicles, product ride-and-drives and dynamic experiential activations.

The event includes: Media Day, an opportunity for automakers and industry suppliers to debut new products and technologies; Technology Days, a chance to preview emerging mobility technologies and engage with innovators; Mobility Global Forum, a two-day symposium on mobility trends and new technologies; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children’s charities.

The show open to the public on Saturday, September 16. For more information, visit naias.com.