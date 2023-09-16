Watch Now
2023 Detroit Auto Show to open to public on September 16th

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A Vinfast VF6 is displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 16, 2023
The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies. It's taking place at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The iconic show features brand-defining vehicles, product ride-and-drives and dynamic experiential activations.

The event includes: Media Day, an opportunity for automakers and industry suppliers to debut new products and technologies; Technology Days, a chance to preview emerging mobility technologies and engage with innovators; Mobility Global Forum, a two-day symposium on mobility trends and new technologies; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children’s charities.

The show open to the public on Saturday, September 16. For more information, visit naias.com.

