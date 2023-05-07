2023 Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade to be held May 7

DETROIT. MICH (WXYZ) — The streets of Greektown will be taken over on Sunday, May 7, by the annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade, hosted by the independent Parade Committee.

The parade is held in Greektown Detroit every spring. The event celebrates Greek history and culture – past, present and future - and supports families and businesses in Detroit's historic Greektown neighborhood. The parade is slated to get underway at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.Detroit.GreekParades.com or http://www.Facebook.com/DetroitGreekParade.