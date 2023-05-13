2023 Glamorous Luncheon & Fashion Show to be held May 20 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — The Glamorous Luncheon and Fashion Show 2023 will be held, Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 am – 2 pm at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

Money raised will support the Glamorous Moms Foundation’s mission, which is to provide support, inspire, and build confidence in women and children in our community to enhance their quality of life, leading them to health, happiness, and safety.

The foundation strives to bring comfort and life necessities (education, daily needs, and monetary support) to those less fortunate to make meaningful change. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase life-necessity items for women, children, new moms, infants, and families across Michigan who are in dire need of support.

To reserve your seat or table to the 2023 Glamorous Luncheon and Fashion Show, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/glamorous-luncheon-2023-tickets-391935608957.