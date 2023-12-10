2023 Holiday Novi Pet Expo includes pet rescue adoption area

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2023 Holiday Novi Pet Expo is Michigan’s largest indoor family pet event.

The expo features interactive installations, shopping, top notch entertainment, and informative and fun demos. You can also visit the Main Stage for presentations, contests, and celebrity pets and explore & interact with different animal breeds, from dogs, cats, ponies, horses, birds, reptiles, goats, & more.

And don't forget to check out New Hope Pet Rescue-Michigan's (newhopepetrescue.com)Rescue Pet Adoption Area. The non-profit is on a mission is to provide a means to place unwanted, adoptable animals into appropriate, loving homes. All animals brought into rescue are fixed, vaccinated, tested and micro-chipped prior to adoption, and all potential adopters are screened to ensure an appropriate match is made.

The 2023 Holiday Novi Pet Expo is taking place December 8th-10th at the Suburban Collection Showplace (46100 Grand River Ave.) in Novi. For hours, ticket and parking information, visit https://www.novipetexpo.com/