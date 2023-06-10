2023 LGBTQ pride festival to be held June 10 & 11 in Hart Plaza

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The annual LGBTQ pride festival will be held on June 10 & 11, 2023, in Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan.

Last year Motor City Pride looked backward, paying tribute on the 50th anniversary of the first pride march in Detroit. This year organizers are focusing forward, by bringing the best breakthrough and up-and-coming LGBTQ+ artists. The schedule is posted below.

Pride Stage

Saturday, June 10

1:15pm Breakfast for Dinner

2:00pm Better Love

3:00pm Sabin's Drag Revue

4:00pm The Iron Roses

5:00pm Boys of Fall

6:00pm Sabin's Drag Revue

7:00pm Siena Liggins

8:00pm The Robyn Party

Sunday, June 11

Noon DJ CIV

1:00pm PRISM Men’s Chorus

2:00pm Drag Show: Robin Fierce from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jasmine Kennedie from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sabin

3:00pm Little Visits

4:00pm Mama Yaya

5:00pm Andrew Christian

5:30pm JORDY

6:15pm DJ CIV

Festival Stage

Saturday, June 10

1:30pm The Science Fair

2:30pm Desert Sharks

3:30pm Killing Pixies

4:30pm Hayley and the Crushers

5:30pm Rodeo Boys

6:30pm The Idiot Kids

7:30pm Synthia Looper

Sunday, June 11

1:15pm OneLineDrawing

2:30pm The Dick Withers Band

3:30pm Larah Helayne

4:30pm CHECKER

5:30pm Acts of Violets

Pyramid Stage

Saturday, June 10

2:00pm DJ DigiMark

3:00pm Bronsyn Sacker

4:00pm THAY

5:00pm Nugisy

6:00pm Robert Bannon

7:00pm Anthony J Fink

Sunday, June 11

1:30pm DJ Edward Alan

2:30pm Sharp Lives

3:30pm Crystal Harding's Drag Revue

6:00pm Stage Closes

Riverfront Dance Stage

Saturday, June 10

1:00pm HOUSECATS: HOTWAXX HALE and Jenny LaFemme

3:00pm Jesse Cory B2B Ben Scott

5:00pm TYLR_ and KASS DETROIT

7:30pm Ladylike

Sunday, June 11

12:00pm Ashton Swinton and Garrison XR

2:00pm Kindle

3:30pm Mister Joshooa and LOREN DETROIT

5:30pm John Collins

2023 Festival Schedule

Saturday, June 10

1-8:00 PM Over 140 Vendor and Exhibit booths

1-9:00 PM Four Stages of Entertainment, Food and Beverages

2-5:00 PM Family Area

8:00 PM Last Act goes on Pride stage

Sunday, June 11

Noon March/Parade Step-off

12:30 noon Festival opens

1-6:00 PM Over 140 Vendor and Exhibit booths

1-7:00 PM Four Stages of Entertainment, Food and Beverages

2-5:00 PM Family Area

6:00 PM Last Act goes on Pride stage

Other Highlights include:

* A March, sponsored by Jeep, on June 11. Steps off at noon on Griswold at Fort.

* Over 140 vendors selling merchandise, services, and organizations that provide services and programs for the LGBTQ community.

* Family Area that includes games and coloring activities, plus visits by Dr. Dinosaur.

For more information, visit www.motorcitypride.org.

