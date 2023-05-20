2023 MMRF Walk/Run: Southeast Michigan to be held May 20 in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Hundreds expected to gather in New Boston on Saturday, May 20, for 2023 Multiple Myeloma Walk/Run: Southeast Michigan fundraiser. Registration and opening eventsset to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Willow Metropark. Actual walk and run begin at 9 a.m.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. In multiple myeloma, malignant plasma cells accumulate in bone marrow — the soft, spongy tissue at the center of your bones — crowding out the normal plasma cells that help fight infection. These malignant plasma cells then produce an abnormal antibody called M protein, which offers no benefit to the body and may cause tumors, kidney damage, bone destruction and impaired immune function. The hallmark characteristic of multiple myeloma is a high level of M protein in the blood.

Decreased blood cell numbers can cause anemia, excessive bleeding and decreased ability to fight infection. The buildup of M protein in the blood and urine can damage the kidneys and other organs. Bone damage can cause bone pain and osteolytic lesions, which are weakened spots on bones. This bone destruction increases the risk of fractures, and can also lead to a serious condition called hypercalcemia (increased levels of calcium in the blood).

To learn more about Multiple myeloma, The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the May 20 fundraiser or to donate, please visit themmrf.org.