Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

2023 Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition

Royal Oak Art Fair.jpg
Artist: Pamela Day
The 8th annual Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition will take place November 16-17, 2023.
Royal Oak Art Fair.jpg
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 05:27:50-05

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The 8th annual Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition will take place November 16-17, indoors at the Royal Oak Farmers Market (316 E Eleven Mile Rd)
from 11am – 9pm.

This event will feature 60 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors, and several adult beverage offerings. With artwork of all types, the fair is a great place to find a handmade gift for everyone

For more information and event highlights, follow on Facebook @RoyalOakMarketArtFairEdition and @guildfairs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!