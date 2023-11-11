2023 Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The 8th annual Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition will take place November 16-17, indoors at the Royal Oak Farmers Market (316 E Eleven Mile Rd)

from 11am – 9pm.

This event will feature 60 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors, and several adult beverage offerings. With artwork of all types, the fair is a great place to find a handmade gift for everyone

For more information and event highlights, follow on Facebook @RoyalOakMarketArtFairEdition and @guildfairs.