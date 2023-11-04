2023 “Run of the Dead” to take place Nov. 4 in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) will host the 2023 “Run of the Dead” from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the George S. Patton Park Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere in Southwest Detroit.

The event celebrates the Mexican holiday of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which honors deceased loved ones.

The USATF-certified 5K and 10K events will begin at 9 a.m., taking competitors through Southwest Detroit’s historic Holy Cross and Woodmere cemeteries. The event will include a variety of activities to help teach participants the significance of the holiday.

For more information, visit www.southwestdetroit.comhttps://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Detroit/RunoftheDeadFundraiser.