2024 Cider Dayze at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill set for August 24 – 25

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Cider Dayze at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill to take place from from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. August 24 – 25.

The festival is open to those ages 21 and up. Tickets are $55 on Aug. 24 and $50 on Aug. 25. They include nine 5 oz. pours and a commemorative tasting glass. You can save $5 by purchasing tickets online. A designated driver ticket is available for $20 and includes two non-alcoholic beverages and a commemorative tasting glass.

Cider Dayze is the Midwest’s largest premier craft cider and beer festival. It will feature Blake’s Hard Cider, and 50 other regional breweries, wineries, and cideries. There will also be seven food trucks, plus live music, a silent disco, yard games, and a beer stein holding contest.

Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Rd., in Armada. For additional information and ticket sales, visit https://blakefarms.com.