2024 Cruise In Shoes 5K Fun Run/Walk set for Saturday, August 17

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2024 Cruise In Shoes 5K Fun Run/Walk is taking place on Saturday, August 17, in Royal Oak. The annual event is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Yorba Linda Blvd and continue along historic Woodward Avenue, and wind through several Royal Oak neighborhoods before finishing at Shrine High School.

To participate in Cruise In Shoes, please pre-register online at www.CruiseinShoes.com/registration or sign-up on the day of the event at Royal Oak Shrine High School. For more information, visit https://www.woodwarddreamcruise.com/about/cruise-in-shoes/.