2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon set for October 20th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Free Press Marathon, presented by MSUFCU, is Michigan’s largest road race, North America’s largest international road race and a beloved tradition among runners across the world. F

Featuring a unique cross-border course between the United States and Canada, the event showcases the spirit of Detroit and its vibrant communities. Detroit’s race weekend will be held October 18-20, 2024. Races include the Marathon, International Half-Marathon, Motor City Half-Marathon, Marathon Relay, 5k, 1-Mile, Kids Marathon and Meijer Little Detroit Dash.

You can find more information on the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon at freepmarathon.com.

