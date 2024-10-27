2024 Día de los Muertos Festival to kick off October 31 in southwest Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria in southwest Detroit announces the return of its annual Día de los Muertos festival, a vibrant celebration to honor and remember the departed with traditional customs and festive activities.

This year's festival is set to be more expansive and immersive than the inaugural event, spanning four days filled with new experiences. Highlights include an "interactive cemetery exhibit" with theatrical performances featuring characters like La Catrina and La Llorona, bringing the poignant beauty of this cultural celebration to life. There will also be an ofrenda made by La Jalisciense’s team, which the general public is encouraged to contribute to by bringing photos of their deceased loved ones.

This festival not only honors those who have passed, but also strengthens the cultural bonds within the Latin community and people who are interested in learning about and enjoying the holiday, making it a meaningful event for all who participate. This year's festival schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 31, 3 - 9 p.m.

● More than 20 local vendors to shop from

● Face painting by Motor City Street Dance Academy

● Live performances in the interactive "Cementerio"

● DJ music entertainment

● A special Herradura-sponsored tequila cocktail will be available

Friday, Nov. 1, 5 - 8 p.m.

● Cultural workshops

● Folkloric dance performance

Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 - 9 p.m.

● Enjoy seasonal drinks at an outdoor pop-up cocktail bar

● Be part of a Catrina contest

● A break-dance performance by Motor City Street Dance Academy

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 - 6 p.m.

● Art activities

● Beat-making workshop

The Día de los Muertos festival will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024, at 3923 Vernor Highway in Detroit. For more information on tickets and the most up-to-date schedule, visit Eventbrite or bit.ly/lajali-dayofthedead2024.