2024 Macomb County HarvestFest happening October 19 & 20 in Sterling Heights

The Macomb County HarvestFest is a great community event featuring safe Trick or Treating Stations, many Fun Activities, and yummy Food Trucks.<br/>
Macomb County
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — Huge crowds will turn out October 19 and 20 for the Macomb County HarvestFest.

The family-friendly event features trick or treating stations, hayrides, music, princess & superhero characters, inflatables, movies, magic, reptile and Birds of Prey shows and games, Guests will also find a variety of food and dessert trucks. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to come in costume. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online. To learn more, visit https://macombcountyharvestfest.com.

