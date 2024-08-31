2024 Michigan State Fair now underway in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — It is that time of year again, the Michigan State Fair returns Labor Day Weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The fun runs from August 29th – September 2nd.

New features for 2024 include a Log Rolling Show, the Flagstar Farmer’s Market, where you can purchase produce from Local farms at the fair, and the exciting addition of Miniature Horses to the livestock division. In addition to the new improvements and attractions, guests can also expect the familiar attractions such as the Shrine Circus, Live Music, Beer tent, and of course all the delicious fair food and cute animals.