2025 Ann Arbor Art Fair taking place July 17–19 across 30 city blocks of downtown Ann Arbor

AA Art Fair.png
Artist Julie Roth
Ann Arbor Art Fair
AA Art Fair.png
AA Art Fair.jpeg
AA Art Fair 1.jpeg
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Widely regarded as one of the country’s premier art fairs, the Ann Arbor Art Fair showcases a dynamic mix of artists across mediums and geographies.

The highly anticipated tradition is taking place July 17–19 across 30 city blocks of downtown Ann Arbor. Highlights for 2025 include Dwo Wen Chen of Providence, Rhode Island, known for delicate floral ceramic pieces; intricate wood artists Tina Hospers and Jon Koster of Middlebury, Indiana; and painter Wendy Michelle Davis of Waco, Texas, whose vibrant canvases celebrate the natural world.

For more information on the Art Fair and this year's artists, visit  Home Page and/or theannarborartfair.com/artists.

