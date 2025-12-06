Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 FIRST LEGO robotics competition set for December 6

FIRST LEGO League
FIRST LEGO League sparks curiosity and confidence in young minds through hands-on STEM experiences.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — Hundreds of students will gather in Sterling Heights on Saturday, December 6, to participate in the 2025 The FIRST LEGO League Challenge.

The STEM event focuses on real-world problems, research, coding, and teamwork for ages 9-16. Teams compete in local/regional events, culminating in world championships, fostering engineering and problem-solving skills through fun, hands-on challenges like the current "UNEARTHED" season.

To learn more about the competition, visit https://www.firstlegoleague.org/

