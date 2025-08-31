Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 Michigan State Fair brings new fun to the Suburban Collection Showplace

Michigan State Fair
WXYZ
The Michigan State Fair in Novi on Sept. 2, 2022.
Michigan State Fair
Michigan State Fair
The Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — From August 28 through September 1, visit the Michigan State Fair to experience the thrill of exhilarating carnival rides, the mouthwatering magic of fair food, and a lineup of exciting new attractions sure to create lasting memories.

Among those new attractions include a thrilling BMX/FMX show, a sea lion splash animal show and the World of Wonders & Museum of Marvels. The fair also features rides, games, live music, livestock exhibitors, a butter cow, and a craft beer festival.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.michiganstatefair.com

