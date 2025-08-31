2025 Michigan State Fair brings new fun to the Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — From August 28 through September 1, visit the Michigan State Fair to experience the thrill of exhilarating carnival rides, the mouthwatering magic of fair food, and a lineup of exciting new attractions sure to create lasting memories.

Among those new attractions include a thrilling BMX/FMX show, a sea lion splash animal show and the World of Wonders & Museum of Marvels. The fair also features rides, games, live music, livestock exhibitors, a butter cow, and a craft beer festival.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.michiganstatefair.com