2025 Walk for Wishes to take place May 3 at The Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXZY) — Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraising event that celebrates the more than 550,000 wishes that have been granted around the world, while raising the necessary funds to grant more wishes in the future.

The yearly family-friendly event is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends. By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, including metro Detroit, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling critical illnesses.

To learn more, or to make a donation, visit https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR/WalkForWishes/Make-A-WishMichigan?fr_id=6432&pg=entry