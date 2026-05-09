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2026 C.A.P.A.B.L.E - Million Meter to be held May 9 in Detroit

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WXYZ/ 7 News Detroit
The Million Meter Row is a high-energy, indoor rowing fundraiser that blends athleticism, teamwork and purpose to raise critical funds for CAPABLE.
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Million Meter Row Cancer Fundraiser
CAPABLE Million Meter Row
CAPABLE Million Meter Row
CAPABLE Million Meter Row
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DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Million Meter Row is a high-energy, community-driven indoor rowing fundraiser that blends athleticism, teamwork and purpose to raise critical funds for CrossFit® and Physical Activity: A Better Life Experience (CAPABLE). CAPABLE is a free, evidence-based exercise program and research initiative supporting cancer survivors.

The benefit is being held Saturday, May 9, at CrossFit In the D in Detroit. To learn more or to donate to CAPABLE, visit https://www.karmanos.org/karmanos/karmanos-events/capable-million-meter-row-52324