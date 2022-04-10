20th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade set for Sunday, April 10th

(WXYZ) — The annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade celebrating Greece and Greek-American culture in Michigan, Ohio and Canada, is set for Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET in historic Greektown Detroit.

The family-friendly parade features traditional Greek dancers and musicians, exciting floats by local schools and businesses, a variety of church and non-profit groups, collegiate groups, the Bloomfield Hills Police Honor Guard, mascots and entertainment from the Detroit sports teams, and more.

Greek Independence Day is celebrated annually in Greece on March 25, commemorating the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821. More than 200 years ago, Greece declared independence from the Ottoman Empire, re-establishing freedom and democracy in the country. To observe this historic day, communities throughout the world hold parades each year. The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade, now in its 20th year, is one of the largest Greek parades in the U.S., with thousands of Hellenes from Michigan, Ohio and Canada gathering for the celebration.

The schedule of parade-day events is as follows:

12:00 p.m. Traditional Greek Doxology at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral (707 E. Lafayette St.)

Join His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas for a brief prayer service before the parade.

1:30 p.m. Pre-Parade Reception inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel (1000 Brush St.)

Meet & greet, photos with parade dignitaries and VIPs, as well as appearances from the Evzones,

traditional Greek dance groups, and other exciting parade participants.

3:00 p.m. 20th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade

Parade begins from Campus Martius Park, travels up Monroe Street and through historic

Greektown, then concludes at the Greektown Casino-Hotel.

4:00 p.m. KEFI!

Post-parade ceremony, dance performances and street festival in Greektown.

For more information, visit http://www.Detroit.GreekParades.com.