23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to be held February 14 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, February 14, Birmingham First, located at 1589 West Maple Road in Birmingham, MI, will host the 23rd annual Empty Bowls event, a heartwarming soup and cereal supper dedicated to supporting local food banks and soup kitchens.

The tradition will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy an all - you - can - eat dinner for a great cause. For those with busy schedules, drive thru pre-orders can be picked up between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pre-orders must be placed by Monday , February 12, by visiting www.fumcbirmingham.org/empty bowls.

Dine in tickets are available for $15 for adults, $35 for a family (of 5 members or less), and $5 per child. All proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations dedicated to alleviating hunger, including Cass Community Social Services, Baldwin Center, Redford Brightmoor and Hope Warming Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.fumcbirmingham.org/emptybowls or call (248) 646-1200.