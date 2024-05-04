26th annual Walk for Wishes Detroit fundraiser set for May 4

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that supports granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The charity is hosting its 26th annual Walk For Wishes Detroit fundraiser on Saturday, May 4th, at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The family-friendly event is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends. By joining this caring community of people at one of the many walks across the U.S., you will help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

By participating in this event, you can help make wishes come true for the more than 600 Michigan children who are currently waiting for their wishes. Make-A-Wish Michigan is actively granting wishes, and the only way these wishes are possible is through community support. To make a donation or to learn more, visit https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_today&chid=100-000.