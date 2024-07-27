27th Annual Life Walk/Run happening July 27 on Belle Isle

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — On Saturday, July 27, Michigan’s largest gathering of donor families, living donors, transplant recipients, medical staff and other supporters will come together to participate in the annual Life Walk/Run on Belle Isle. It starts at 7:30 am and goes through 11 am.

The event is a great way to honor the gift of generous donors who have saved lives, along with celebrating those who have received a second chance to live. It’s also an opportunity to get in front of the Detroit community to share healthy living tips, screening for kidney disease along with providing thoughts on prevention.