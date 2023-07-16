28th Annual Michigan Jazz Festival to be held July 16 in Livonia

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — The 28th Annual Michigan Jazz Festival will be held at Schoolcraft College VisTaTech Center (18600 Haggerty Rd, Livonia, MI 48152) on Sunday, July 16th starting at Noon with Jiana Hunter’s “Vocal Makover Clinic” at 10:30am.

Admission to the Michigan Jazz Festival is free. Over 35 bands will be performing across six stages. The yearly festival will feature some of the best jazz musicians in the country, all from Detroit and across Michigan.

Schoolcraft College has hosted the Michigan Jazz Festival since 1999. It's award-winning Culinary Arts program will be back this year providing food and beverage service. To see this year's lineup, visit michiganjazzfestival.org.