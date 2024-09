DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to join the folks at Detroit Dye House Home of Brightlytwisted (1418 Michigan Ave.) on Sunday, Sept. 29th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the second annual Bran Beanie Event: Pay to Play & Give it Away.

This year's goal is to create 500 ultra-soft, hand-sewn beanies over two days to donate to pediatric cancer patients. To learn more, participate or donate visit

brightlytwistedtiedye.com.