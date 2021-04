(WXYZ) — It's the 30th year for the celebration of the Motor City's music scene -- at the Detroit Music Awards on Sunday.

There will be performances by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Electric Six and Rob Stone -- along with tributes to Mary Wilson and Alto Reed.

Event organizer and music journalist Gary Graff joined 7 Action News to talk about what else viewers can expect.

Watch the Detroit Music Awards Sunday at 8 p.m., steaming live on Facebook and at detroitmusicawards.net.