31st Annual Detroit Music Awards on Sunday, April 24th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit-area artists covering a range of styles will be as part of the 31st Annual Detroit Music Awards on Sunday, April 24.

The virtual ceremony will include special performances by the rock bands Greta Van Fleet, Mac Saturn, Johnny Bee & the Murder Hornets and Gigi, genre-blending pianist BLK BOK, rapper Polo Frost, jazz singer Pamela Wise from the 2021 Detroit Jazz Festival and Grosse Pointe-raised Nashville songwriter J.T. Harding. He's written hits for Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kenny Chensey, Dierks Bentley, Uncle Kracker and others.

The cast of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" will also appear ahead of the musical's Detroit and East Lansing stops, and a 50th anniversary tribute to Aretha Franklin's "Amazing Grace" will feature Detroit gospel artists Carl B. Phillips, Kimberly Whitsett, Mary Coston and Dr. Waverly B. Bubrey & Refuge Cathedral Voices.

Winners will be announced in 50 categories during the ceremony with an all-star array of surprise guests presenting select awards throughout the show.

The DMAs began in 1992, honoring achievement by local performers as well as international artists who hail from the Detroit metro area. Votes are cast by Detroit music industry professionals, including artists, managers, producers, engineers, venue operators, journalists and others. Updates and other information on the DMA can be found at detroitmusicawards.net.