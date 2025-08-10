38th Annual Festival of Flight Soars into Oakland County International Airport

WATERFORD, MI (WXYZ) — The Redline Airshow, a father-son aerobatic duo piloting matching RV-8s, high-performance single-engine aircraft, is making its debut at the 38th annual Festival of Flight. The event will be held at the Oakland County International Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, in Waterford. Admission and parking are free.

Guests can explore an array of vintage and modern planes and vehicles from military to civilian, including a Ford Tri-Motor, an SB2C Helldiver, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a McKinnon G21 Goose and a Gruman TBM-3E Avenger Torpedo Bomber. Attendees can also take flight in an aircraft and a helicopter for $50 per person.

For more information about the Festival of Flight, visit Open House & Air Show Sunday, August 10, 2025 | Oakland County, MI