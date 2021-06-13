Watch
40th MI Fine Arts Competition Exhibition Gets Underway

The event takes place at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center
40th MI Fine Arts Competition Exhibition
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 13, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, mi (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center is once again hosting the Michigan Fine Arts Competition exhibition. It features works of many different kinds from participants in this year's event. You can see the exhibition Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. And Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can also find some unique gifts for Father's Day at their gift shop where you can find cuff links, beard kits and much, much more.

There are also plenty of classes available, including a jewelry making class! You can find more information at www.bbartcenter.org

