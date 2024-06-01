43rd Annual Souper Summer Celebration on June 1 at Comerica Park

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Souper Summer Celebration will be held on June 1 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The signature festival-like event is free to attend and includes live entertainment, fireworks display with raffles and prizes including more than $30,000 in fine jewelry from Ahee Jewelers and other items and experiences. In addition, baseball fans also will have the opportunity to experience Comerica Park's exclusive Tiger Club and visit with Detroit Tigers’ mascot Paws.

Food and beverages are available for purchase throughout the park. Again admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. To learn more about the 43rd Annual Capuchin Souper Summer Celebration, visit cskdetroit.org.