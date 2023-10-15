46th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon underway in downtown Detroit

Watch Now
Posted at 1:40 AM, Oct 15, 2023
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The 46th annual event, the largest international race in North America, will bring more than 80,000 participants and spectators to downtown Detroit over three days. Some of the key developments for the 2023 race weekend, which runs Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15, include:

■ The popular Marathon course that was unveiled last year is returning, with a new section on Woodward Avenue along Merchants Row, Grand Circus Park and the Fox Theatre. Last year’s course changes significantly updated the route through greater downtown Detroit, including passage through District Detroit, Midtown, Woodbridge, Eastern Market and the Dequindre Cut.

■ The finish line on Woodward Avenue returns to the foot of Campus Martius. Post-race activities, including the Conquered afterparty, will be held at Campus Martius and the adjoining Cadillac Square.

More information can be found at freepmarathon.com.

