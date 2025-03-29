4th Annual Detroit Autism Day Walk set for April 6

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Autism In The D, a local organization dedicated to promoting autism awareness and acceptance in Detroit, is teaming up with Au-some City 313 and Hezekiah Kids to host the fourth annual Detroit Autism Day Walk on April 6 at Durfee Innovation Society (2470 Collingwood St.) in Detroit, MI.

This event will kick off Autism Awareness Month, which is celebrated in April, and continue to raise funds for Detroit’s first-ever autism-inclusive and adaptive kids gym. Nearly 600 people have registered for the Autism Day Walk which will be filled with fun activities, food, and support for individuals with autism and their families.

Tiera Moultrie, Detroit resident and mom of two, founded Autism In The D in 2020 after one of her sons was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions opened Tiera’s eyes to the lack of inclusiveness and resources for the autism community in Detroit. In 2020, Autism In The D hosted its inaugural Autism Awareness Walk in honor of Tiera’s son. Since 2020, Autism In The D has grown a community of support and hosted several children's pop-ups, events, parent play, support meet-ups, and more.

Detroit Autism Day Walk will kick off at 1 p.m. and feature resources from organizations like Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, Wayne State Health, and The Judson Center. Attendees can also participate in sensory activities, get access to childcare assistance information, and meet local professionals specializing in autism care. To register for the event, and become a sponsor or vendor, visit AutismInTheD.com.