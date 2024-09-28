50th Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair set for September 28-29

BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — The Guild of Artists & Artisans (The Guild), producers of the world-renowned Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, are proud to continue partnering with Common Ground to

bring you Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

This event is taking place in the heart of downtown Birmingham, in and around Shain Park, will take place on September 28-29 and will be free to the public. The fine art fair will showcase 100 artists, a silent art auction to benefit Common Ground, art activities for kids and adults, live music, and food. The art fair is being held within walking distance to convenient parking, as well as close to the many stores and restaurants of downtown Birmingham.

To learn more, visit BirminghamStreetArtFair.com.