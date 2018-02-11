52nd Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show underway in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) - Find out how you can transform your camping experience as more than 280 folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, truck campers, fifth wheel travel trailers and toy haulers will be on display at the 52nd Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show.

It's being held February 9 - 11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue. ( South of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road.)



More than 280 RVs and 50 brands displayed, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel travel trailers, toy haulers and a park model ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. Exhibitors featuring parts and accessories, campground information, on-site RV financing and RV rentals make this the complete RV show experience.

Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 ; and children 12 and under get in free! Parking not included in show admission.

Discount coupons are available at http://www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org/, Pinterest, Tubby's Sub Shops, Big Boy restaurants and in area newspapers.