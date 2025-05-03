53rd Annual International Glass Art Show features the finest glass artists in the world

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — The ultimate glass art experience, Glass53, will open to the public on Saturday, May 3, at the Habatat Galleries Complex in Royal Oak (4400 Fernlee, 48073), featuring the finest glass artists from across the world joining together to show their latest works.

This breathtaking exhibition, featuring 400 examples of stunning studio glass art with the artists in attendance, is the highlight of the year for Habatat - the oldest and largest gallery in the world, dedicated to contemporary glass art . It is known as the premier event in the world of contemporary glass. The public is invited to attend the celebration, free of charge.

This year, Glass 53 is once again adding live glass blowing demonstrations - thanks to Michigan glass artist, Andrew Madvin and his Axiom Studio which is just down the block from Habatat. From 6 to 9 p.m., visitors will have the unique opportunity to see the art of glass blowing, up close and personal, in Axiom’s state-of-the-art hot glass studio and will be able to visit its adjoining AXG Gallery featuring works of Michigan glass artists.

For more information, visit habatat.com or call 248-554-0590.