LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest is back and bigger than ever!

The food and fun are taking place on the 21 acres of Canterbury Village (2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion, Michigan) and expanding to Wildwood Amphitheater across the street. Two great properties combining to bring you the largest Rib Fest in the Midwest. Patrons will enjoy live music and dishes from some of the top Rib masters in the country. Michigan Rib Fest is family-friendly event and perfect way to celebrate the 4th of July Weekend, featuring loads of fun for all ages with face painting, live music, monster truck rides, and so much more. The schedule is posted below. Enjoy!

Saturday, July 2

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, July 4

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $7* per person

Children under 2, Military & Veterans receive free * admission.

$5* Parking

((*Additional service fees will apply))

Tickets available at www.MichiganRibFest.com.