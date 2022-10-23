5th Annual Vintage & Handmade Fall Market set for Sunday, October 23rd
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Shop over 125 small businesses & food trucks at the 5th Annual Vintage & Handmade Fall Market. It will be held on Sunday, October 23, at the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township.
