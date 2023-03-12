65th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade to take place March 12, 2023

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Irish pride returns to Corktown on Sunday, March 12, 2023, when the United Irish Societies (UIS) hosts the 65th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and continues west to 14th Street in Corktown. The parade’s presenting sponsor is Kitch Attorneys & Counselors and the emcee is Paul W. Smith from WJR AM-760.

The parade, which includes marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups, and marching units, moves west on Michigan Avenue, passes the grandstands, disperses at 14th Street, and lasts about two hours. The event typically attracts 80,000-100,000 people, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country. This year’s Grand Marshal is Kevin Murphy of Livonia.

The parade also offers a Family Fun Zone, sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey, a reserved, family-friendly area located at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street. The Family Fun Zone, which runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on parade day, includes live Irish entertainment, coffee, donuts and water and private restrooms and free parking with event ticket. Family Fun Zone tickets are $12/person or $60/six tickets. Details are on the website: https://www.detroitstpatricksparade.com/family-fun-zone/.



For more information on the parade, visit http://www.detroitstpatricksparade.com or visit the parade’s Facebook Page at Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade.