69th Annual Detroit Autorama being held March 4th-6th inside Huntington Place

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 69th Annual Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, which had to be cancelled last year due to Covid, is ready to roar into downtown Detroit again! The world-famous car event, known as America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show, takes over Detroit’s Huntington Place (TCF/Cobo Center) on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6.

Detroit Autorama welcomes 800 of the most amazing chopped, channeled, dumped and decked, hot rods and custom cars in the world to the motor city with builders from across the country, competing for the highest honor in hot rodding, The Ridler Award.

Among the highlights of this year’s Autorama is the appearance of the most famous car builder on the custom car scene today, Chip Foose, from TV’s “Overhaulin” who will meet fans and sign autographs. Chip first gained national attention when he won his first Ridler Award in 2002. Since then, Chip has returned to Autorama with his breathtaking creations and won the Ridler three more times, more than any other builder ever. He will be at Autorama to greet fans and sign autographs, Friday, March 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

Among the special features of this year’s Autorama is a unique display of some of the most famous and zany hot rods in history – the 50th Anniversary of the Zingers. The Zingers are full sized toy vehicles. That is, they are based on the MCP model cars, but built to full size. They combine the body from a 1/43 scale plastic kit with the engine and wheels from a much larger 1/25 kit with a full-size look of exaggerated, cartoon proportions. They bring a smile to all onlookers and have become icons of hot rod culture. These wonderful vehicles were built by the local Michigan builder with an outsized national reputation, the legendary Chuck Miller. Five of the original Zingers will be at Autorama this year in a special display: VW Bug, Dune Buggy, Dragster, Dodge A100 Van and Corvette.

On Saturday, March 5, the AEW Wrestling Star and WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, will greet fans and sign autographs from 12 to 3 p.m.

David Ankin from the TV show "Toymakerz", will greet fans and sign autographs on Saturday, March 5 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Danny Koker and Kevin Mack from Counts Kustoms, will greet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, March 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Detroit Autorama is the most revered hot rod-custom car show in North America and attracts visitors from across the U.S. and the globe. The calling card of this renowned show is the presentation of the Ridler Award, presented by Meguiar's, the most coveted award in hot rodding. For 59 years the auspicious award has been presented to the most outstanding new custom car, shown for the first time anywhere. Because of this distinction, the show attracts the finest custom car builders in North America to unveil their amazing vehicles for the first time at the famous show.

Detroit Autorama is typically an annual winter ritual that brings the most devout gear heads and just plain curious folks, up close and personal, with the autos that appear in hot rod and custom car magazines. The cars, brought by backyard car jockeys as well as the top customizers in the country, compete for top awards in numerous classes. These auto gems vie for awards and prizes in the Summit Racing Equipment Show Car Series. In addition, Autorama participants vie for the prestigious Ridler Award, sponsored by Meguiar's for the best vehicle first time shown. Some 30 cars that qualify are first judged for the pared down BASF Great 8. Each great 8 finalist is awarded a check for $1,000. It all culminates with the announcement of the Ridler Award Winner, chosen from the Great 8 and Meguiar's presents $10,000 cash plus a custom trophy and jacket to the grand winner.

Additional highlights include the 2022 Preservation Award Recipient presented by Steele Products. This year it is The Khrome Shop Special – the 1934 Ford Coupe that is the 1984 past Ridler Winner and currently owned by Anthony Pisano.

There will also be a special 90th Anniversary of the 32 Ford Tribute Exhibit, featuring 12 of the most beautiful and significant 32 Fords. Another special exhibit will show off one of the most famous customs of all time, the Hirohata Merc worth 2 million dollars.

More than 200 of the most outrageous pinstripers from across the country will be in Detroit during all three days of Autorama to apply their artistry to items of every variety. They will demonstrate for the crowds and auction the items throughout the event with all proceeds going to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Demonstrations are ongoing. The live auction times are Friday, March 4 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m..; Saturday, March 5 at noon to 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at noon to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Returning this year is the extremely popular Autorama Student Career Day, introduced 14 years ago. This year more than 3,000 middle school, high school and trade school automotive students from nearly 50 Michigan schools will converge on Autorama on Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m. for morning presentations, by key hot rod builders and industry leaders to learn about career opportunities in this growing field. After hearing from industry leaders, students will have the opportunity to visit the show and view the millions of dollars’ worth of hot rods and customs.

Other features at this year's Autorama include the 29th Annual Toy-A-Rama and the Pedal Car Challenge presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

HOURS

Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ADMISSION

At Gate: Adults - $25

Children 6 to 12 years - $10

Children 5 and under free

DISCOUNT TICKETS are available at O'REILLY AUTO PARTS at all participating locations.

Discount General Admission $23 and Children 6 to 12 years $9

For info go to www.autorama.com or call 248-373-1700.