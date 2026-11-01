DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A new chapter is underway at Detroit PAL.

Detroit PAL's Hoopin' with Cops a community policing and mentorship program that uses basketball to build positive relationships between kids and police officers.

Girls Hoopin’ With Cops has officially tipped off, bringing young girls and Detroit police officers together through basketball. This league is for girls in grades 4th-8th and aims at helping them form meaningful connections with positive female role models both on and off the court.

To learn more about Detroit PAL, visit detroitpal.org.