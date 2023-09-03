Achatz gearing up for the two big events

(WXYZ) — On Saturday, Sept. 9th, Pie Collective by Achatz will celebrate the opening of its Bloomfield Hills store (1983 S. Telegraph Road).

The event will take place from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. In addition to checking out the latest location, guests will also be invited to sample fall flavors, soups, and more. Two lucky winners will be awarded a $250 gift card.

On Friday, Sept. 15th, Achatz will celebrate school employees (with valid school ID) with one free dessert per person, including a slice of pie or cake. The offer is good at all eight locations. To learn more about Achatz or to find a location near you, visit https://www.achatzpies.com/.