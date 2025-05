(WXYZ) — The Achatz Pie Collection introduces 2 new flavors just in time for Mother's Day.

This includes the unique new Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Cake. So if you still need something for Mom or the other special women in your life, you can stop by any Achatz Pie Collection store or distributor in metro Detroit to pick up a single pie, a 6-pack of hand pies and a potted flower.

To see the menu or find a location near you, visit https://www.achatzpies.com/